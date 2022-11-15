New Garth Brooks Las Vegas Residency

Country superstar Garth Brooks talked about his new headlining Las Vegas residency starting in 2023. Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicks off May 18, 2023. Garth Brooks has partnered with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to ensure that fans get first access to tickets. Fans and Citi cardmembers must register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Thursday, November 17 at 10am CT for the opportunity to purchase tickets when they go on sale. The Verified Onsale will begin Monday, November 21 at 12pm CT. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. For more information and to register for tickets, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/garthvegas. Commemorating his Las Vegas Residency, Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE is comprised of a custom book and 5-discs filled with over 50 of Brooks' most beloved live recordings as well as newly released recordings. The brand-new boxed set can be pre-ordered when you register for Verfied Fan OnSale, with arrival before the holidays. For more information, go to www.garthbrooks.com.