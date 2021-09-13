New Host of the Talk

Watch
THE TALK hosts Sheryl Underwood and Jerry O’Connell gave us a preview of season premiere week of THE TALK. On Monday, September 13 THE TALK kicks off its 12th season with a couple of new members of the family. Joining Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and recently announced new host, Jerry O’Connell, will be television host and former NFL player, Akbar Gbajabiamila. Catch THE TALK weekdays at 1pm on NewsChannel5. Visit https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/ to learn more.

