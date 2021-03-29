New in Nashville: Tecovas

Music City is growing so fast, sometimes it is hard to keep up! But NewsChannel5’s here to help you stay informed with our New in Nashville series. Today we featured the new Tecovas store at Fifth + Broadway. Check them out at www.Tecovas.com.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 13:35:42-04
Music City is growing so fast, sometimes it is hard to keep up! But NewsChannel5’s here to help you stay informed with our New in Nashville series. Today we featured the new Tecovas store at Fifth + Broadway. Check them out at www.Tecovas.com.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.