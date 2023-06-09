New in Nashville: Vet Emergency Clinic

Veterinary Emergency Group is 'New in Nashville!' Join Casie Mason as she introduces us to the only 24/7 pet emergency hospital nationwide that allows pet parents to stay with their pet during all phases of treatment. Their newest location is open now in Franklin, TN! To find out more visit: https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 12:59:54-04
Veterinary Emergency Group is 'New in Nashville!' Join Casie Mason as she introduces us to the only 24/7 pet emergency hospital nationwide that allows pet parents to stay with their pet during all phases of treatment. Their newest location is open now in Franklin, TN! To find out more visit: https://veterinaryemergencygroup.com/
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.