New memoir from Emmy-winning Director/Producer Jeff Margolis

Emmy-winning director/producer Jeff Margolis joined us. He's spent most of his career in LA, but moved to Nashville a few years ago to be closer to his daughter - and loves it!

His new memoir "We're Live in 5: My Extraordinary Life in Television" is out now. It's foreword by Billy Crystal with great blurbs from Whoopi Goldberg and Quincy Jones!

Aside from directing the Oscars 8x, Jeff has directed the CMAs, AMAs, SAG Awards, Primetime and Daytime Emmys, and over 150 award shows, specials, and variety series.

His uncle, legendary game show host Monty Hall gave him his start - working on the Smothers Brothers show as a cue card guy. You can find "We're Live in 5: My Extraordinary Live in Television" anywhere you buy books.