Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

New memoir from Emmy-winning Director/Producer Jeff Margolis

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 11:04:01-04

Emmy-winning director/producer Jeff Margolis joined us. He's spent most of his career in LA, but moved to Nashville a few years ago to be closer to his daughter - and loves it!

His new memoir "We're Live in 5: My Extraordinary Life in Television" is out now. It's foreword by Billy Crystal with great blurbs from Whoopi Goldberg and Quincy Jones!
Aside from directing the Oscars 8x, Jeff has directed the CMAs, AMAs, SAG Awards, Primetime and Daytime Emmys, and over 150 award shows, specials, and variety series.

His uncle, legendary game show host Monty Hall gave him his start - working on the Smothers Brothers show as a cue card guy. You can find "We're Live in 5: My Extraordinary Live in Television" anywhere you buy books.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018