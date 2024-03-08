New menu items from a Nolensville gem

Brothers and owners Taylor and Rankin Clinton grew up in Franklin and opened Wabash Southern Kitchen in Downtown Nolensville in 2023. The menu is inspired by the meat-and-threes of their childhoods.

Taylor and Rankin are the grandsons and sons of three Southern ladies who taught them the joy of cooking. In fact, their mom is the baker behind their delicious pies!

With a recently revamped menu, they're proud to serve Southern-inspired dishes crafted with fresh, quality ingredients. Customer favorites include their homemade sourdough rolls, fried chicken and catfish plates, chicken livers and wings!

Learn more at https://www.wabashsouthernkitchen.com/