New Mexican taqueria, Dos Santos opens in Wedgewood Houston

Wedgewood Houston is welcoming a new family-owned Mexican taqueria, Dos Santos! Chef Kris Wallenta stops by to show us their menu and how this restaurant was inspired by his family’s heritage!
Website: https://dossantostacos.com/ [dossantostacos.com]
Instagram: @dos_santos_tacos [instagram.com]
Posted
Wedgewood Houston is welcoming a new family-owned Mexican taqueria, Dos Santos! Chef Kris Wallenta stops by to show us their menu and how this restaurant was inspired by his family’s heritage!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.