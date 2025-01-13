Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

New Mexican taqueria, Dos Santos opens in Wedgewood Houston

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted

Wedgewood Houston is welcoming a new family-owned Mexican taqueria, Dos Santos! Chef Kris Wallenta stops by to show us their menu and how this restaurant was inspired by his family’s heritage!
Website:  https://dossantostacos.com/ [dossantostacos.com]
Instagram: @dos_santos_tacos [instagram.com]

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes