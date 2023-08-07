Watch Now
New Music From Emily Ann Roberts

We chat with the former The Voice contestant
Posted at 11:43 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 12:43:48-04

Former 'The Voice' contestant Emily Ann Roberts gave us an update on her music career. Emily Ann Roberts’ new album ‘Can’t Hide Country’ is set for release on Friday, September 22. You can find out more about her music at
https://www.emilyannroberts.com/. Follow @emilyann_music on Instagram.

