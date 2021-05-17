New Music from Mandy Barnett

Mandy Barnett talked about her new chart-topping jazz album inspired by Billie Holiday, arranged by the late jazz legend Sammy Nestico and performed with a 60-piece orchestra. Mandy Barnett's new album Every Star Above is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and wherever music is sold or streamed.
Posted at 11:39 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 12:39:19-04
