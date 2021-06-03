Watch
New Music from Mark Collie

We learn more about his new album
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 09:34:22-04

Mark talked about his new album and the title track he co-wrote with actor-friend Billy Bob Thornton. For more information about Mark Collie and his new album, Book of My Blues, visit www.markcollie.com. Learn about Rockabilly Hitman, Mark Collie’s graphic novel collaboration with Justin Hensleigh, at www.rockabillyhitman.com.

