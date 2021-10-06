New Music From Ray Stevens

Country Music Hall of Fame member Ray Stevens talked about his new comedy album, "Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore" and the reopening of CabaRay reopening. Currently the CabaRay Showroom is open on Saturdays only. "Ain't Nothin' Funny Anymore" by Ray Stevens will be released on Friday, October 8 wherever you buy music or you can pre-order it now at www.raystevens.com.

