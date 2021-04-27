New Music from the Annie Moses Band

Annie Moses talked about her career and the band’s new CD and DVD special, Tales From My Grandpa’s Pulpit. Hosted by Rory Feek the live DVD finds the multi-instrumentalist sibling string band visiting their rich heritage, sharing family stories, their faith, and the musical journey that has made them one of the most beloved bands to grace a wide array of stages from the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall. The CD and DVD are available at https://store.gaither.com/store.php?dpid=search&stype=titleonly&term=Annie+Moses+Band. For more information, go to www.anniemosesband.com.