New Nashville Eatery: Nada Mexican Restaurant

12:11 PM, Jan 23, 2018

Get a behind the scenes tour and look at the menu from the new Nada Mexican Restaurant

Nada MexicanRestaurant is located at 202 21st Ave. S., inside the Aertson Midtown Hotel. For more information, visit www.eatdrinknada.com/nashville.  Enter Nada's Instagram contest from now through February 14 by sharing a photo capturing your experience at Nada on Instagram. The winner gets a gift card valid for two tacos every day for one month – a $250 value. Be sure to tag @nadanashville and #nadanashtacotakeover.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments