New Novel from Daniel Silva

Bestselling author Daniel Silva talked about his new novel. Daniel Silva's new novel, Portrait of an Unknown Woman, is available wherever you buy books. Be part of a virtual event hosted by Parnassus Books, with Daniel in conversation with Jamie Gangel on Friday July 22 at 7:00pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.parnassusbooks.net/event/virtual-event-daniel-silva-author-portrait-unknown-woman-conversation-jamie-gangel.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 13:02:57-04
