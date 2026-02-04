New "scary-cute" Skelekins by Prime Time Toys to debut at the Toy Fair!

We get a look at the new "scary-cute" collectible plush toys Skelekins by Prime Time Toys! They will make their debut at the Toy Fair this month!

Designed to be equal parts cuddly and creepy, the line taps into the growing demand for expressive, customizable collectibles that blur the line between cute and edgy. With a focus on personalization, allowing fans to zip, switch, flip, and restyle characters to reflect their own identity, the launch speaks to a broader trend shaping 2026: toys as self-expression.