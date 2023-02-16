New Season of Tournament of Champions on Food Network

Celebrity chef and Nashville restaurateur Maneet Chauhan talked about winning Food Network’s Tournament of Champions II. In Season 4 of Tournament of Champions, Maneet will be competing against 31 other chefs, all vying for the coveted belt and a cash prize of $100,000! The new season of Tournament of Champions premieres Sunday, February 19 at 7pm on Food Network and Discovery+. Visit, https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/tournament-of-champions for more information.
Shrimp Moilee and Grits Upma
Shrimp in coconut curry sauce, parmesan semolina cream
Shrimp Ingredients:
· 2 lb U 13/15 Shrimp peeled and devinded
· 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
· ¼ tsp hing / asefotieda
· 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
· ½ teaspoon black mustard seeds
· 2 whole dried kashmiri chilie
· 8 fresh curry leaves
· 1 large red onion, finely chopped
· 1 teaspoon grated fresh gingerroot
· Table salt, to taste
· 1 teaspoon red chili powder
· 1 tsp sambar powder MTR
· 2 (14-ounce) can coconut milk (chako brand)
Instructions:
· In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the mustard seeds, whole red chilie and hing. As soon as they begin to sputter, add the curry leaves, onions, and ginger; sauté till the onions are golden brown.
· Reduce heat. Add the salt; red chili, turmeric, sambar masala and coriander powder; sauté for 1 minute. Add the coconut milk and simmer for a few minutes.
· Add shrimp. Put in sauce and cook it.
Upma Grits Ingredients:
1 cup sooji
1cups whole milk
1 cup Heavy Cream
1 cup grated parmesan
½ cup butter, unsalted
salt to taste
· Heat milk and creamand get it to a boil
· Season, Add roasted sooji slowly, stirring continuously in another hand.
· Keep mixing till all the milk has been absorbed. Add cream, parmesan and butter till it’s a smooth puree.
· Serve a scoop of upma, topped with the shrimp and sauce. Garnish with fried curry leaves.