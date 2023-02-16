New Season of Tournament of Champions on Food Network

Watch Now
Maneet Chauhan shares the recipe for Shrimp and Grits
Posted at 11:36 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 12:36:13-05

Celebrity chef and Nashville restaurateur Maneet Chauhan talked about winning Food Network’s Tournament of Champions II. In Season 4 of Tournament of Champions, Maneet will be competing against 31 other chefs, all vying for the coveted belt and a cash prize of $100,000! The new season of Tournament of Champions premieres Sunday, February 19 at 7pm on Food Network and Discovery+. Visit, https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/tournament-of-champions for more information.

 Shrimp Moilee and Grits Upma

Shrimp in coconut curry sauce, parmesan semolina cream

Shrimp Ingredients:

· 2 lb U 13/15 Shrimp peeled and devinded

· 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

· ¼ tsp hing / asefotieda

· 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

· ½ teaspoon black mustard seeds

· 2 whole dried kashmiri chilie

· 8 fresh curry leaves

· 1 large red onion, finely chopped

· 1 teaspoon grated fresh gingerroot

· Table salt, to taste

· 1 teaspoon red chili powder

· 1 tsp sambar powder MTR

· 2 (14-ounce) can coconut milk (chako brand)

Instructions:

· In a large skillet, heat the vegetable oil. Add the mustard seeds, whole red chilie and hing. As soon as they begin to sputter, add the curry leaves, onions, and ginger; sauté till the onions are golden brown.

· Reduce heat. Add the salt; red chili, turmeric, sambar masala and coriander powder; sauté for 1 minute. Add the coconut milk and simmer for a few minutes.

· Add shrimp. Put in sauce and cook it.

Upma Grits Ingredients:

1 cup sooji

1cups whole milk

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup butter, unsalted

salt to taste

· Heat milk and creamand get it to a boil

· Season, Add roasted sooji slowly, stirring continuously in another hand.

· Keep mixing till all the milk has been absorbed. Add cream, parmesan and butter till it’s a smooth puree.

· Serve a scoop of upma, topped with the shrimp and sauce. Garnish with fried curry leaves.

