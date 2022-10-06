Watch Now
New Series "Fire Country" Coming to CBS

We chat with actor Max Thieriot about the new show
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 12:59:04-04

Max Thieriot star of the new CBS drama Fire Country talked about starring on the series based on his own personal experiences growing up in Northern California “Fire Country”. Fire Country premieres Friday, October 7 at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Go to https://www.cbs.com/shows/fire-country/ to learn more.

