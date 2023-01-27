New Special from Comedian Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze talked about his career and new Amazon Prime comedy special, “Hello World”. “Hello World” premieres on Amazon Prime Tuesday, January 31. Nate Bargatze is also touring the country on the "Be Funny" tour where he will be headlining Bridgestone Arena on April 15 at 7pm. For tickets or more information, go to https://natebargatze.com/. Follow @natebargatze on all social platforms.