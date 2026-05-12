Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

New upscale wine and spirits store, The Grog Frog, coming to Cummins Station!

The Grog Frog
The Grog Frog
Posted

The Grog Frog, an upscale, experiential, library-style wine and spirits store, will be opening in Cummins Station! We get a preview of ahead of the big opening!

Grog Frog co-owners Robby Van Fossen and Daniel Ochoterena decided to open The Grog Frog because they wanted to create a unique wine and spirits retail experience where our guests can stay and enjoy the space for a while, rather than just running in and out to make a quick transaction. The store will have a little bit of everything, from wine to beer and non-alcoholic options, but the selection will lean a bit more toward liquor and spirits to make cocktails with. The interior is inspired by the atmosphere of a library with a focus on building a cool community around the space with opportunities for education.

The store is located in Cummins Station downtown, with free parking available. 209 10th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 https://www.thegrogfrog.com

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes