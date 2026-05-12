New upscale wine and spirits store, The Grog Frog, coming to Cummins Station!

The Grog Frog, an upscale, experiential, library-style wine and spirits store, will be opening in Cummins Station! We get a preview of ahead of the big opening!

Grog Frog co-owners Robby Van Fossen and Daniel Ochoterena decided to open The Grog Frog because they wanted to create a unique wine and spirits retail experience where our guests can stay and enjoy the space for a while, rather than just running in and out to make a quick transaction. The store will have a little bit of everything, from wine to beer and non-alcoholic options, but the selection will lean a bit more toward liquor and spirits to make cocktails with. The interior is inspired by the atmosphere of a library with a focus on building a cool community around the space with opportunities for education.

The store is located in Cummins Station downtown, with free parking available. 209 10th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 https://www.thegrogfrog.com