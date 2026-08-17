Next Health announces inaugural Longevity Summit with LeAnn Rimes

Next Health, a global leader in health optimization and longevity, is proud to announce the first-ever Next Health Longevity Summit. This immersive one-day event will take place at The Conrad Nashville on September 12, 2026. As the first premier longevity summit in the South, the event provides a unique platform to learn from world-renowned experts about proactive health, disease prevention, and the future of wellness.

Hosted in Music City, the summit will feature keynote conversations, curated panels, and experiential wellness activations. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with influential voices in the longevity movement, including:

- Dr. Darshan Shah: Founder and CEO of Next Health and 2025 Longevity Doctor of the Year.

- LeAnn Rimes: Grammy Award-winning artist and vocal advocate for holistic health.

- Dr. Chris Motley: Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner and host of the Ancient Health Podcast.

- Dr. Jeremy London: Cardiac surgeon and functional medicine expert.

- Dr. Vonda Wright: Orthopedic surgeon and expert in active aging.

- Dr. Louisa Nicola: Neurophysiologist and founder of Neuro Athletics.

The summit is spearheaded by local Next Health Area Developers Kim and Scott Crosbie. “This summit was created to give our community access to the caliber of experts and education typically reserved for a handful of major global markets,” said the Crosbies.

Event Details:

- Date: September 12, 2026

- Location: The Conrad Nashville

- Tickets & Sponsorships: A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available.

https://www.next-health.com/