Nick Cave: Frist Center for Visual Arts Exhibit

The Nick Cave: Feat exhibition, is on view in the Upper Level Galleries through June 24 at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway Nashville TN 37203. In conjunction with the exhibition, on April 6 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nick Cave will present a community engagement project featuring his soundsuits, live dance, music, spoken word and more. The symphony event is currently sold out, but there will be opportunities to view it online. To learn more on the event or exhibition, visit www.fristcenter.org or call (615) 244-3340.