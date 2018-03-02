Nick Cave: Frist Center for Visual Arts Exhibit

2:46 PM, Mar 2, 2018

Get a behind the scenes tour of the Nick Cave: Feat Exhibition at Frist Center For The Visual Arts

The Nick Cave: Feat exhibition, is on view in the Upper Level Galleries through June 24 at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts, 919 Broadway Nashville TN 37203. In conjunction with the exhibition, on April 6 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nick Cave will present a community engagement project featuring his soundsuits, live dance, music, spoken word and more. The symphony event is currently sold out, but there will be opportunities to view it online. To learn more on the event or exhibition, visit www.fristcenter.org or call (615) 244-3340.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments