Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center executive director Cheryl Strichik gave us an early look at this year’s Veterans Arts Exhibition, “Nick Ut: From Hell to Hollywood”. Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center's 5th Annual Veterans Art Exhibition’s featured artist is the legendary Associated Press combat photographer Nick Ut. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist will be at the MACC opening day Sunday, August 6. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://monthavenarts.org/ or call (615) 822-0789. Monthaven is located at 1017 Antebellum Circle Hendersonville, TN 37075.

