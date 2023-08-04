Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Nick Ut: From Hell to Hollywood

We get a preview of the exhibit opening this weekend.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 13:06:08-04

  Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center executive director Cheryl Strichik gave us an early look at this year’s Veterans Arts Exhibition, “Nick Ut: From Hell to Hollywood”. Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center's 5th Annual Veterans Art Exhibition’s featured artist is the legendary Associated Press combat photographer Nick Ut. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist will be at the MACC opening day Sunday, August 6. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://monthavenarts.org/ or call (615) 822-0789. Monthaven is located at 1017 Antebellum Circle Hendersonville, TN 37075.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018