Author Paula Blackman talked about her new book that takes readers behind the curtain of the groundbreaking show Night Train. Backed by 15 years of research, Blackman shares the true story of how promotion of R&B music in the 1940s by her grandfather, Edward “Gab” Blackman of WLAC radio, and William Sousa “Sou” Bridgeforth, owner of Nashville’s premier Black nightclub, the New Era, inadvertently sparked a cultural revolution which ultimately led Music City to becoming the first in the South to desegregate. Paula will be book signing copies of Night Train To Nashville: The Greatest Untold Story of Music City at Jefferson Street Sound Museum, (2004 Jefferson St. Nashville, TN 37208) on Sunday, September 10 at 3pm. The book Night Train will be officially released on September 12. It is available now for pre-order wherever you buy books. Visit https://paulahope.com/ to learn more.

