NKD LDY MOCKTAILS

Becca Gardner founder of NKD LDY made a NKD Roquette and a NKD Paloma, two mocktails using non-alcoholic spirits. Becca Gardner started NKD LDY as a way to enjoy your favorite cocktail with your favorite spirit, just without the alcohol. To purchase or to learn more about NKD LDY visit, https://www.drinknkdldy.com/.

NKD ROQUETTE

Ingredients

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

1/4 oz agave syrup

1 cup wild arugula

2 oz NKD Gin

wildflowers or micro arugula for garnish



Instructions

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the lime juice, agave, and arugula, then add the NKD gin and ice. Shake, then strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with flowers or micro arugula.

NKD PALOMA

Ingredients

2 ounces NKD tequila

2 ounces fresh grapefruit juice, plus wedges for garnish

2 ounces sparkling water

1/2 ounce lime juice

1/4 ounce agave nectar or simple syrup or to taste

Coarse sea salt, for the rim of the glasses

Ice



Instructions

Salt the rim of the glass by rubbing a grapefruit wedge around the edge and dipping it onto a small plate of salt.

Mix the NKD tequila, grapefruit juice, sparkling water, lime juice, and agave nectar into the glass. Fill the remainder of the glass with ice. Adjust sweetness to taste. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.