No One Will Ever Guess It's a Sugar-Free Dessert

“The No Sugar Baker” Jayne Jones made a Christmas Day Peppermint Pie. For more sugar-free recipes, information or to order a copy of Cookbook of Healthy Living & No Regrets by Jayne Jones, go to https://nosugarbaker.com/.

NO SUGAR BAKER’S CHRISTMAS DAY PEPPERMINT PIE

Crust Ingredients:

1 c Cocoa

1 c Almond Flour or All-Purpose Flour

1 t. Salt

1/4 c Swerve Confectioners

1/2 c Melted Butter

Filling Ingredients:

1/2 c Butter

8 oz. Cream Creese

1 c Heavy Whipping Cream

1 c Swerve Confectioners

1 T Peppermint Extract

1 T Vanilla

1/4 c Lily Dark Chocolate Chips

2 Sugar Free Starlight Crushed Peppermints (Optional)

DIRECTIONS

Spray a pie pan with nonstick spray. In a bowl, combine all the crust ingredients. When combined, it will resemble crumbs. Pat into pie pan. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes. Let cool and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, mix and cream together butter, cream cheese and cream. Add in Swerve and continue to whip. Mix in peppermint extract and vanilla. Pour into cooled pie shell. Refrigerate for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Top with whip cream. You can sprinkle extra chocolate chips and peppermints for extra sparkle!