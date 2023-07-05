Noko's Asian-Inspired Brisket French Dip

Noko Nashville’s Executive Chef Junior Vo made a Brisket French Dip. Noko Nashville is an Asian-inspired, wood-fired restaurant located at 701 Porter Rd. Nashville, TN 37206. For more information, visit www.nokonashville.com.

NOKO'S BRISKET FRENCH DIP

INGREDIENTS

4 oz Brisket

1 6-7” long Sour Dough Hoagie

2-3 Slices of Provolone Cheese

2 oz Onion, diced and sautéed

8 oz Beef Broth leftover from the brisket

Salt and Black Pepper, to taste

For Garnish:

1 Twig of Thai Basil

.5 oz Onion, thinly sliced

A Pinch of Cilantro, diced

Cook brisket as you prefer. Once brisket is done, pile the bottom half of the bun with the brisket, followed by 2-3 slices of cheese. Garnish with basil, onion and cilantro. Place that half of the sandwich under the broiler for 2 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Top with the other half of the sandwich bun and give it a quick turn under the broiler. Use the remaining broth from the brisket to dunk and enjoy!