Nolensville Antiques, Collectibles & Garden Show

Michelle Jenkins, Museum Director at the Nolensville Historic School, gave us a preview of the 3rd Annual Antiques, Collectibles and Garden show. The event will be held Thursday, March 22 – Saturday, March 24 inside the gym of the Nolensville Historic School, 7248 Nolensville, Rd. in Nolensville, TN. Enjoy browsing, shopping, food trucks and antique appraisals on Friday from 10am-12pm. Show hours are Friday 10am-6pm and Saturday 10am – 4pm. There will be a Preview Party on Thursday from 5pm-8pm. The cost is $2 or $12 for all 3 days, including the Preview Party. Parking is free. The event is the primary fundraiser for the Nolensville Historical Society and will go to support its building renovation and museum development. For more information, go towww.nolensvillehistoricalsociety.org or call (615) 405-5451.