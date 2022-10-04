Watch Now
Nona Jones Helps to Get Rid of Insecurity and Boost Confidence

We chat with the author
Posted at 12:19 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 13:19:15-04

Bestselling author and international speaker Nona Jones talked about how to get to the root of insecurity and toxic comparisons and how to live confident in who you are. Killing Comparisons: Reject the Lie You Aren't Good Enough and Live Confident in Who God Made You to Be is available wherever you buy books. Follow Nona @nonanotnora on Instagram and @nonajones on Facebook. For more information, go to https://www.nonajones.com/.

