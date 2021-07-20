North Italia's Prosciutto and Fig Pizza

Executive Chef Nick Macera from North Italia made Prosciutto and Fig Pizza. (see recipe below) The new North Italia restaurant has just opened in Franklin, located at 4041 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067. For more information and reservations, call (615) 771-6850 or visit https://www.northitalia.com/locations/franklin-tn/.

INGREDIENTS

Prepared Pizza Dough | 9 oz

Flour

Garlic Oil | 1 tsp

Kosher Salt | pinch

Fig Sauce (see recipe below)

Mozzarella Cheese | 1 – 1/2 oz

Figs, sliced 1/4" | 2 oz

Prosciutto, sliced | 1 – 1/2 oz

Arugula | ¼ oz

Goat Cheese | 1 oz

Garlic Oil | ½ tsp

Grana Padano Cheese

Roll the pizza dough in flour (to coat) and gently pull dough to form 11" around.

Brush the crust with garlic oil (1 tsp.) and season with salt

Evenly spread the fig sauce (2-1/2 fz.) on the dough, ensuring to leave the crust area bare.

Place the mozzarella (1/2 portion) and figs (2 oz.) evenly over the sauce.

Place the pizza into an oven (500°F - 550°F) and cook until the cheese is melted and the crust is golden brown, rotating the pizza as needed

Remove the pizza from the oven and layer the prosciutto (1-1/2 oz.) evenly on top.

Cut the pizza into six pieces.

Place the arugula (1/4 oz.) and goat cheese (1 oz.) evenly on top of the pizza.

Evenly brush the crust with garlic oil (1/2 tsp.).

Microplane the grana padano on top of the pizza

Fig Sauce:

1 c white figs, chopped

2 c milk

1/2 c heavy cream

1/2 c golden raisins

2T white balsamic vinegar

2T chopped garlic

1 t kosher salt

Place all ingredients in a saucepan and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Pour into a blender and blend until smooth. Cool, then top your pizza or store in refrigerator.