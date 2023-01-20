Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Not Your Mother’s Pimiento Cheese. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931) 759-7394.

Southern Pimiento Cheese

( Makes about 4 cups)

1/2 pound (8 oz) mild yellow Cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)

1/2 pound (8 oz) sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)

Dash Worcestershire sauce

Dash hot pepper sauce

1 jar (4 oz) diced pimientos, with juice

1/2 to 2/3 cup real mayonnaise

Pinch sugar

Blend the cheeses, Worcestershire sauce, hot pepper sauce, pimientos, mayonnaise, and sugar in a medium mixing bowl. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

You can use this spread in many different ways: on a burger, in deviled eggs, topping a baked potato, in cheese grits, in potato soup, in hushpuppies, in scrambled eggs, and in hundreds of other ways!

