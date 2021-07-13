Not Your Ordinary Burger

Dallas made Bacon Jam and talked about Nashville Scene Burger Week. Nashville’s beloved tradition is back again this summer, Burger Week runs July 12-18, with dozens of local restaurants serving up their take on the best burger in town for a specialty $7 price! Dine-in or carryout your orders. For a list of participating restaurants, visit https://www.fwpublishingevents.com/burger-week21. Hoss’ Loaded Burgers is located at 515 Burkitt Commons Ave. Nolensville, TN 37135. For more information or to find the location of Hoss Load Burgers Food Truck, go to https://hossburgers.com/.

Bacon Jam

1lb raw bacon (chilled in the freezer for 15 minutes then diced)

1Tbsp olive oil

1Tbsp unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion (cut into 1/4in slices)

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4c brown sugar (packed)

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/4c water

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1. Preheat a medium-sized pan to meduim-high heat

2. Add the bacon to the hot pan and cook until all pieces are crispy

3. Remove the bacon pieces and most of the bacon grease

4. Add the oil and butter to the pan and reduce heat to medium-low

5. Add the onion once butter is bubbling and cook, stirring every 5 minutes until onions are caramelized (may take up to 30 minutes depending on cooking equipment)

6. Add cooked bacon, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, dried thyme, and black pepper and water. Stir to mix and return the pan to medium-high heat.

7. Cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring often, until thickened

8. Remove the pan from heat and add balsamic vinegar, stir to mix

9. Transfer to an air-tight container and store in the fridge for up to 7 days



