Not Your Ordinary Sandwich

Chef Asa Martinez from Café Coco made their Turkey Rock Sandwich (see recipe below). Cafe Coco is located at 210 Louise Ave. Nashville, TN 37203. For more information visit www.cafecoco.com or call (615) 321-COCO (2626).

TURKEY ROCK SANDWICH

INGREDIENTS

Large Croissant Roll (or Bread of Choice)

3oz of Sliced Smoked Turkey Breasts

3oz of Sliced Swiss Cheese

1T of Butter

1/2c of Spinach Artichoke Dip (recipe below)

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

1lb of Artichoke Hearts

2lb of Spinach

2c of Parmesan Cheese

1qt of Heavy Whipping Cream

1t of Salt

1t of Pepper

1t of Garlic Powder

DIP DIRECTIONS

Combine ingredients in a pot and simmer for 10 minutes on low until spinach is softened and cheese is melted into the cream.

SANDWICH DIRECTIONS

In a medium skillet melt 1/2t of butter and add in slices of turkey breasts on medium heat. Cook for 2 minutes on each side or until a nice brown char is created.

Add pre-cooked spinach-artichoke dip on top of cooked turkey while still heating in the skillet and top with swiss cheese and cover skillet until cheese melts.

Use remainder of butter to toast sliced croissant roll.

Plate the sandwich but having the bottom slice of the croissant roll, then add the turkey that has the melted spinach-artichoke dip and swiss cheese on top then top with the toasted top croissant slice. Pair with chips, fries, salad, or fresh fruit. Enjoy!

