Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrating 25 Years

While Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday, they are the ones giving away the presents. On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets to the first 250 people who arrive at one of their 5 Nashville-area bakeries. To find a bakery near you, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com/find-a-bakery. The party doesn’t stop there! In addition to the cake giveaway, Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding an online contest where one lucky guest will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity planning company. Entries will be accepted September 1-25 at www.nothingbundtcakes.com/25.