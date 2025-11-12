Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

November is National Adoption Awareness Month!

TN Kids Belong hosting virtual learning session
TN Kids Belong hosting virtual learning session
Posted

Tennessee Kids Belong improves the experiences and outcomes of kids in foster care through hosting Next Steps Foster Care Panels, I Belong Project™ events, and Foster Friendly® partnerships. These innovative programs equip businesses, faith communities, and individuals to support children and families in foster care - transforming communities and helping vulnerable children in our state find their deserving place to belong.

  • Become a foster or Adoptive Parent in TN - Learn more during our FREE our Virtual Q&A event on November 13th @ 6:00pm CT 

Learn more at tnkidsbelong.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes