Now is the time to sign your kids up for Summer camps at TPAC!

Step into the spotlight and discover the joys of performing on the stage with a summer camp or arts adventure at TPAC.Each educational offering allows youth to build confidence, discover hidden talents, and work alongside young artists in a fun and welcoming environment for creative exploration. To sign up visit Classes and Camps | Tennessee Performing Arts Center

