Oat Straw Tea Company shows us how to make a custom blend!

The Oatstraw Tea Company is a loose leaf tea shop dedicated to wellness, balance, & sustainability within the body, mind, & environment.

Sydney, the owner of The Oatstraw Tea Company, discovered the power of herbal wellness in 2019, while pregnant with twins, and created her own herbal remedies, tea blends, & tisanes that would help with morning sickness & anxiety.

We offer traditional favorites, seasonal blends, & timeless tea accessories.

