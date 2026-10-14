Ocean Prime is the perfect spot for your next lunch meeting!

Ocean Prime now offers a three-course prix fixe lunch for $32 per person, making it an easy option for client meetings, team lunches or a midday catch-up. The menu includes starters like Lobster Bisque and the Ocean Prime House Salad, followed by entrées including Blackened Snapper, Sushi and Salad, Roasted Chicken or Steak Frites, plus dessert.

Ocean Prime Nashville is officially open! It is located in Nashville Yards, a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings and 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces.

Lunch

MON – FRI, 11:30 – 4 PM

Nashville Yards990 Signal CrossingNashville, TN 37203

629.235.7555

[ocean-prime.com]