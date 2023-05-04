Oh My! Black Taps Cakehake CrazyShake Milkshake

Julie Mulligan, co-owner of Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer, showed how to make a Cakeshake CrazyShake Milkshake. Black Tap Nashville is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 10 at 140 3rd Ave N Nashville, TN 37201. The restaurant hours are Sun-Thurs 11am-11pm and Fri-Sat 11am-12pm. For more information go to https://blacktap.com/. Follow @blacktapnashville on Instagram.
BLACK TAP CAKESHAKE CRAZYSHAKE MILKSHAKE
INGREDIENTS
2 oz VANILLA FROSTING (RECOMMEND BETTY CROCKER)
1 SLICE FUNFETTI CAKE
1 oz CAKE BATTER
2.5 oz SPRINKLES (2oz FOR RIM & .5oz FOR GARNISH)
3 oz WHOLE MILK
9 oz VANILLA ICE CREAM
1 MARASCHINO CHERRY
1 CAN WHIPPED CREAM CAKE BATTER RECIPE
1 BAG CAKE MIX
.5 QUART RAINBOW SPRINKLES
STEPS
Frost rim with vanilla icing
Roll shake into rainbow sprinkles
Create shake base, 3oz whole milk, 9oz vanilla ice cream, 2.5oz cake batter
Pour shake into glass
Place slice of cake onto top of shake
Add whipped cream
Add cherry
Sprinkle rainbow sprinkles
Insert straw
Enjoy!