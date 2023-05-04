Oh My! Black Taps Cakehake CrazyShake Milkshake

Julie Mulligan, co-owner of Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer, showed how to make a Cakeshake CrazyShake Milkshake. Black Tap Nashville is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 10 at 140 3rd Ave N Nashville, TN 37201. The restaurant hours are Sun-Thurs 11am-11pm and Fri-Sat 11am-12pm. For more information go to https://blacktap.com/. Follow @blacktapnashville on Instagram.

BLACK TAP CAKESHAKE CRAZYSHAKE MILKSHAKE

INGREDIENTS

2 oz VANILLA FROSTING (RECOMMEND BETTY CROCKER)

1 SLICE FUNFETTI CAKE

1 oz CAKE BATTER

2.5 oz SPRINKLES (2oz FOR RIM & .5oz FOR GARNISH)

3 oz WHOLE MILK

9 oz VANILLA ICE CREAM

1 MARASCHINO CHERRY

1 CAN WHIPPED CREAM CAKE BATTER RECIPE

1 BAG CAKE MIX

.5 QUART RAINBOW SPRINKLES

STEPS

Frost rim with vanilla icing

Roll shake into rainbow sprinkles

Create shake base, 3oz whole milk, 9oz vanilla ice cream, 2.5oz cake batter

Pour shake into glass

Place slice of cake onto top of shake

Add whipped cream

Add cherry

Sprinkle rainbow sprinkles

Insert straw

Enjoy!