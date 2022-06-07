Old Crow Medicine Show is Ready to Paint This Town

Ketch Secor and Jerry Pentecost from the Grammy-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show talked about their new album and Hootenanny at The Caverns, the show they are playing outside at the Caverns Amphitheater in Grundy County. Old Crow Medicine Show’s new album Paint This Town is available wherever you buy music. Hootenanny at The Caverns is Saturday, June 25 at 8pm at the The Caverns Amphitheater, 555 Charlie Roberts Rd, Pelham, TN 37366. Doors open at 7pm. For tickets, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/old-crow-medicine-show-hootenanny-at-the-caverns-amphitheater-tickets-304945459077.