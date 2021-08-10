Mason and Noel gave us a tour of the new, state-of-the-art Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary and talked about the new mobile game based on the nonprofit. The “Old Friends Dog Game”, a FREE mobile game is set to launch on Thursday, August 12 at 2pm in the Apple App Store and Google Play. There will also be a charity live stream from 2pm-4pm on launch day to raise money for the Sanctuary through their Facebook page.

Or visit www.oldfriendsgame.com to learn more. A portion of any profit made from the game will be donated to the sanctuary every month by the gaming developer, Runaway Play.