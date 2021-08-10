Mason and Noel gave us a tour of the new, state-of-the-art Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary and talked about the new mobile game based on the nonprofit. The “Old Friends Dog Game”, a FREE mobile game is set to launch on Thursday, August 12 at 2pm in the Apple App Store and Google Play. There will also be a charity live stream from 2pm-4pm on launch day to raise money for the Sanctuary through their Facebook page.
Or visit www.oldfriendsgame.com to learn more. A portion of any profit made from the game will be donated to the sanctuary every month by the gaming developer, Runaway Play.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 12:55:05-04
Mason and Noel gave us a tour of the new, state-of-the-art Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary and talked about the new mobile game based on the nonprofit. The “Old Friends Dog Game”, a FREE mobile game is set to launch on Thursday, August 12 at 2pm in the Apple App Store and Google Play. There will also be a charity live stream from 2pm-4pm on launch day to raise money for the Sanctuary through their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.