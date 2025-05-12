Old School Farms is harvesting hope with with therapeutic farming!

Photojournalist, Nathan Sharkey takes us to Old School Farms! The non-profit uses therapeutic farming practices and employs adults with developmental disabilities, known as “mission farmers,” who grow, harvest & deliver produce to food insecure communities in Nashville.

The farm provides a supportive work environment where everyone feels comfortable and can learn about organic, regenerative agriculture.

The farm's mission is to not only grow food, but to donate much of their harvest to local food pantries, including to Brad and Kimberly Paisley's "The Store." This gives the workers a strong sense of purpose, knowing that the food they grow is helping to address food insecurity in the region.

The farm director explains that over the 5 years the program has been running, they've seen tremendous growth and development in the participants. The close-knit community on the farm also provides an opportunity for the workers to build meaningful friendships beyond just having a job.

To learn more visit

https://www.oldschoolfarm.org/

