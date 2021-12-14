Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Ole South Helping Those in Need

items.[0].videoTitle
We learn more about the company is helping to feed the hungry.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:00:27-05

Who can YOU help this holiday season? Seniors, children, families -bet you’d be surprised who is going hungry right now. Join Ole South Properties in supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and give hope to those in need this holiday season. Every $1 you give can provide 4 meals – that’s the miracle of Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN. Donate today at www.SecondHarvestMidTN.org. Segment paid for by Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018