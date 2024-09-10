Fans at the Nashville Sounds game love seeing the “Country Legends” race with mascots of Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire, George Jones, and Dolly Parton! Lelan, Cole, and Nathan get an inside look at what it takes to do the job! https://www.milb.com/nashville
On the Job: Get a inside look at the Nashville Sounds "Country Legends" race!
