Lelan is On The Job today at The Belcourt Theatre, where he learns how their team and projectionists bring classic and new films to life on the screen!
To learn more or catch a movie visit belcourt.org
On the Job: Lelan learns how projectionists bring films to life at The Belcourt Theatre!
Posted
and last updated
Lelan is On The Job today at The Belcourt Theatre, where he learns how their team and projectionists bring classic and new films to life on the screen!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.