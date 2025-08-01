Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On the Job: Lelan learns how projectionists bring films to life at The Belcourt Theatre!

Lelan is On The Job today at The Belcourt Theatre, where he learns how their team and projectionists bring classic and new films to life on the screen!
To learn more or catch a movie visit belcourt.org

