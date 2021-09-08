On The Runway: Fashion is for Every Body

Fashion is for Every Body presents On The Runway: Nashville’s only inclusive fashion show. The event features models who are differently able, from size zero to five X, and ranging in age from 18 to 63. Local designers are creating dexterity-friendly and seated-friendly designs for some models, while others will wear collections from a size-inclusive boutique. On The Runway is Saturday night at 7pm at Studio 615. Get tickets and more information online at www.fashionisforeverybody.com