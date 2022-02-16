One of a Kind Hats at American Paint Hat Co.

Country trio Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne and her new business partners Tyler Minor and Tara Joseph talked about their new business venture where you can customize your own hat. American Paint Hat Co. is located inside the L&L Market at 3820 Charlotte Ave Suite 129, Nashville, TN 37209. Visit https://www.americanpainthat.com to learn more and follow @americanpainthat on Instagram.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 13:25:59-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.