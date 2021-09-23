One of Nashville's Oldest Consignment Sales

Ms. Cheap took us to the Ladies of Charity shop for Nashville’s favorite clothing consignment sale since the 1940’s. The Ladies of Charity shop is located at 2216 State St. The consignment sale runs Friday, September 24 through Saturday, November 6. For details visit www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org or call (615) 327-3453.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:07:36-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.