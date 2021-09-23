Watch
One of Nashville's Oldest Consignment Sales

We learn more about the consignment sale that's been going on for almost 70 years.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 13:07:36-04

Ms. Cheap took us to the Ladies of Charity shop for Nashville’s favorite clothing consignment sale since the 1940’s. The Ladies of Charity shop is located at 2216 State St. The consignment sale runs Friday, September 24 through Saturday, November 6. For details visit www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org or call (615) 327-3453.

