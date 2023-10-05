Opry Community Day with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us on a backstage tour of the Grand Ole Opry and talked about Opry Community Day when Tennesseans can get the tour for FREE! Opry Community Day is Sunday, October 8 from 10am-4pm. Experience the world-famous Nashville landmark with live music, food and drinks, family fun, and a FREE backstage tour with your Tennessee I.D. or reserve your spot in advance by using your TN zip code via the ticket link here: https://www.opry.com/show/opry-community-day-2023. To learn more, check out Ms. Cheap’s blog at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.

