Organizing Your Home with The Home Edit

We chat with Clea and Joanna about their new season on Netflix
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:45:36-04

Master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin gave us a preview of Season Two of their Netflix series The Home Edit. Season Two of The Home Edit premieres Friday, April 1 on Netflix. For more organization tips, visit https://www.thehomeedit.com/, pick up a copy of The Home Edit by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin and follow @TheHomeEdit on social media.

