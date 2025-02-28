Oscars Predictions: Neil Pond Shares His Insights Ahead of Hollywood's Biggest Night

As Hollywood prepares for the 97th Academy Awards this weekend, film critic Neil Pond joins us to share his predictions for the major categories.

Pond notes that the Best Actor race has been highly competitive this year, with no single performer dominating the previous awards shows. He believes Adrian Brody may take home the Oscar for his powerful performance in The Brutal List, a classic Hollywood drama.

In the Best Actress category, Pond sees it as a close race between Demi Moore for her acclaimed comeback role, and the breakout performance by Nikki Madison in The Aura She Adus. Pond suggests Moore may have the edge, as this could be a career-defining win for the veteran actress.

For Best Animated Feature, Pond confidently predicts the heartwarming Robot will take the award, calling it "the sweetest movie" in the category.

